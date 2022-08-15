Below average temperatures continue

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers on and off throughout the day and cloudy, as the day will be more of a washout. Areas of patchy fog in the morning although some may stick around for the day, especially in the higher elevations. Staying mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 60s as scattered showers will continue for the evening and overnight. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and mild. Areas of patchy fog early. Temperatures staying in the 60s throughout the day. Scattered showers will continue through about noon. Drying out some by the late afternoon and early evening. Remaining in the 60s for the evening with plenty of clouds. We may see a few peeks of sun late in the day into the early evening. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds throughout the day. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with some clouds. Partly cloudy for the overnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the afternoon. Warm and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and comfortable. Very warm as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching another system that will look to bring scattered showers and storms for the day. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 60s and more clouds than sun. Keeping the clouds around for the day and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching another system that will look to bring scattered showers and storms for the day. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

