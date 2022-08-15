BRAFB working towards a healthier community through long-term plans

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 is teaming up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to lend a hand to help fight hunger.

All week, we’re gathering donations and showing how you can make a difference.

“This has really shifted from an organization that’s serving people largely in poverty, who are not working, to one that is serving a much more diverse set of neighbors,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

McKee has been with the food bank since 2009, back when it served around 70,000 each month. During the coronavirus pandemic, it went up to 148,000.

“People had no choice but to seek assistance. We really work hard to take any stigma out of the equation,” McKee said.

BRAFB says it usually sees around 118,000 each month, but it is preparing to serve more.

“You can think of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as a nonprofit, and we are, but we’re operating a big supply chain organization. We source food from all over the country,” McKee said.

The CEO says 80% of the food distributed still comes from donors. BRAFB wants to push for more nutritious donations this year.

“When you really think about food insecurity in this country, we’re talking about nutrition insecurity, people who don’t have access to the right kind of food to support good health,” McKee said.

The goal is to have a healthier community.

“We have new food pantries - we call them food pharmacies - in clinical settings in partnership with UVA, Augusta Health and other health care organizations. So it’s a really strong focus for us in order for us to really contribute to the long-term well being of those we serve, not just meet their needs today,” ?McKee said.

McKee says he knows more people need the help.

“People who are working hard but not able to make ends meet, that’s 60% of the households we serve. That’s huge,” he said.

If you want to donate to the summer fund drive this week, you can go to NBC29 Summer Fund Drive (brafb.org)

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing...
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

Hunters walking in the woods.
Reservations needed this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT...
DMV reminding Valley drivers to buckle up
Valley program for aging services launches new program
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
Sentara and CWS partner for Healthcare Careers Pathway Program
Church World Services and Sentara partner to increase access to healthcare jobs for immigrants