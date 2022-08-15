Catch the moon this week with Mars up in the sky

(WHSV) - A much calmer week up in the sky versus an eventful one last week. Here’s what’s up in the sky this week.

MARS MOVES CLOSER TO THE MOON

Thursday overnight (August 18th), you can catch Mars and the Pleiades star cluster much closer to the moon. The moon, Mars, and the star cluster will all rise by 12:15 am Thursday overnight. Mars will be located to the lower left of the moon with the Pleiades star cluster to the upper left. These three objects in the sky will be close enough to share the same view with a pair of binoculars.

The moon, Mars, and the star cluster Pleiades will be close enough to view altogether with a pair of binoculars. (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By August 22nd, we will have 13 hours, and 23 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 37 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:29 am to 6:36 am. Sunsets will move from 8:09 pm to 7:59 pm. Sunday night (August 21st) will be the last time the sun sets after 8 pm until late-April 2023.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Aug 15 6:29 am 8:09 pm 13 hrs, 40 mins Aug 16 6:30 am 8:08 pm 13 hrs, 38 mins Aug 17 6:31 am 8:06 pm 13 hrs, 35 min Aug 18 6:32 am 8:05 pm 13 hrs, 33 min Aug 19 6:33 am 8:04 pm 13 hrs, 31 min Aug 20 6:34 am 8:02 pm 13 hrs, 28 min Aug 21 6:35 pm 8:01 pm 13 hrs, 26 min

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station will only pass by once in the next week.

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday Aug 20, 5:43 am 3 min 12° 10° above SSE 10° above ESE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon August 19th, 12:36 am New Moon August 27th, 4:17 am First Quarter Moon September 3rd, 2:07 pm Full Moon September 10th, 5:59 am

