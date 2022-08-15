Catch the moon this week with Mars up in the sky

The full moon very early on Saturday morning from Shenandoah National Park
The full moon very early on Saturday morning from Shenandoah National Park(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - A much calmer week up in the sky versus an eventful one last week. Here’s what’s up in the sky this week.

MARS MOVES CLOSER TO THE MOON

Thursday overnight (August 18th), you can catch Mars and the Pleiades star cluster much closer to the moon. The moon, Mars, and the star cluster will all rise by 12:15 am Thursday overnight. Mars will be located to the lower left of the moon with the Pleiades star cluster to the upper left. These three objects in the sky will be close enough to share the same view with a pair of binoculars.

The moon, Mars, and the star cluster Pleiades will be close enough to view altogether with a...
The moon, Mars, and the star cluster Pleiades will be close enough to view altogether with a pair of binoculars.(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By August 22nd, we will have 13 hours, and 23 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 37 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:29 am to 6:36 am. Sunsets will move from 8:09 pm to 7:59 pm. Sunday night (August 21st) will be the last time the sun sets after 8 pm until late-April 2023.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Aug 156:29 am8:09 pm13 hrs, 40 mins
Aug 166:30 am8:08 pm13 hrs, 38 mins
Aug 176:31 am8:06 pm13 hrs, 35 min
Aug 186:32 am8:05 pm13 hrs, 33 min
Aug 196:33 am8:04 pm13 hrs, 31 min
Aug 206:34 am8:02 pm13 hrs, 28 min
Aug 216:35 pm8:01 pm13 hrs, 26 min

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station will only pass by once in the next week.

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Saturday Aug 20, 5:43 am3 min12°10° above SSE10° above ESE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonAugust 19th, 12:36 am
New MoonAugust 27th, 4:17 am
First Quarter MoonSeptember 3rd, 2:07 pm
Full MoonSeptember 10th, 5:59 am

