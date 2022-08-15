Gov. Andy Beshear encouraging Kentucky flood survivors to sign up for FEMA assistance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Monday on the recovery efforts from July’s flood.

Beshear says the commonwealth is making strides in the right direction.

In the governor’s three-phase plan to recovery, Kentucky is out of the Emergency Phase and moving into the Stability Phase.

“The stabilization phase is about getting people into a place that they know they can be for the next six months to a year. It’s also getting them the assistance they need,” Beshear said.

The stabilization phase is also for restoring power, and ensuring areas have clean water.

The third phase is for rebuilding, a lengthy process Governor Beshear is rolling up his sleeves for.

“The back end of this, the rebuilding, is real challenging,” Beshear said. “Almost no one with insurance or flood insurance. Too many people living in an area that could flood again.”

Beshear is stressing to Kentuckians that rebuilding will not happen if they don’t apply for FEMA’s help.

He says not to get discouraged if you get denied, FEMA will help you.

“They are calling everyone who gets denied,” Beshear said. “They need to pick up when they are calling.”

This tragedy has Beshear’s team and officials across the commonwealth taking extra time and care into their rebuilding plans.

“Because have to,” Beshear said. “To really think about what a community can look like in the future, knowing we’ve got to better protect people for the next time this happens.”

A good place to get FEMA assistance is at a recovery center. Beshear has them in place throughout the commonwealth. You can find a list of them here along with other resources.

