Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went off the road and struck a pole.

Long died at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

