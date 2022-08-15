Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash.
Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went off the road and struck a pole.
Long died at the scene.
The RPD Crash Team continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
