Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District

Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.
Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.

The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll.

Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The Gladiators have won six consecutive VHSL state championships and own the longest current winning streak in the nation.

Shenandoah District Football - WHSV Preseason Poll

1. Riverheads (9) - 98 points

2. Stuarts Draft - 72 points

3. Waynesboro (1) - 59 points

4. Buffalo Gap - 50 points

5. Wilson Memorial - 48 points

6. Staunton - 31 points

7. Fort Defiance - 22 points

