Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.
The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll.
Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The Gladiators have won six consecutive VHSL state championships and own the longest current winning streak in the nation.
Shenandoah District Football - WHSV Preseason Poll
1. Riverheads (9) - 98 points
2. Stuarts Draft - 72 points
3. Waynesboro (1) - 59 points
4. Buffalo Gap - 50 points
5. Wilson Memorial - 48 points
6. Staunton - 31 points
7. Fort Defiance - 22 points
