Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.

The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll.

Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The Gladiators have won six consecutive VHSL state championships and own the longest current winning streak in the nation.

Shenandoah District Football - WHSV Preseason Poll

1. Riverheads (9) - 98 points

2. Stuarts Draft - 72 points

3. Waynesboro (1) - 59 points

4. Buffalo Gap - 50 points

5. Wilson Memorial - 48 points

6. Staunton - 31 points

7. Fort Defiance - 22 points

