Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley.

Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair.

“The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,” Rebecca Holloway, general manager of the fair explained.

Holloway said, for the most part, they run off the same plan of activities each year.

“We always have an animal act. We always have some type of circus out on the grounds. We have music, we have our Grandstand event, our livestock events,” Holloway added.

The general manager said they love providing entertainment that is family-friendly.

“For $6 you can come in the gate and you can see music, a circus, a hypnotist, tractors. You can see a lot of different things,” she said.

Gate admission at the fair is $6, and for children 7-12 it is $3. Armbands for fair rides vary from day to day and range from $20 to $30.

