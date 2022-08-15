State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning.

More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water.

The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Some areas of the county received as much as 6 inches of rain in a short period of time.

Kanawha County’s water rescue teams from every volunteer department in the County and as far as Nitro and St. Albans responded to both Eastern Kanawha County and Fayette County to assist with water rescues. Charleston Fire Department responded to numerous water-related calls inside and outside of City limits.

Kanawha County Emergency Management has received preliminary reports that 100 or more houses have received flood damage in Campbells Creek, and at least two bridges have been washed out in the Hughes Creek area.

Kanawha County residents that received flood damage are asked to report damages to the Kanawha County Planning office at 304-357-0570. The Planning Office will take information that the County will use to seek Federal Flood Aid and Disaster Assistance.

Homeowners and/or renters experiencing damage due to flooding are being asked to complete a survey to report damage, according to Gov. Justice’s office.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Warning for Kanawha County until 2:30 p.m. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Floodwaters are receding in the area but will take several hours to work through local drainage systems, officials say.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

TO READ STATE OF EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION >>> CLICK HERE

All 55 West Virginia counties remain under a State of Preparedness declared by the Governor on July, 26, 2022.

