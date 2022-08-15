VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022.

VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months.

“Definitely by the end of the year, people will be driving in that final traffic configuration there,” Spokesperson Sharon Ketcham said Monday, August 15.

The new traffic pattern is similar to the one at exit 136 in Zion Crossroads. The goal is to improve safety.

“What it cuts down on is what we call conflict points, and most of the conflict points that cause very dangerous, very serious accidents are left turns,” Ketcham said. “Just a really nice interchange to have right there that will shuttle traffic through quicker and we’ll have a lot fewer serious accidents.”

