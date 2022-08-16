20-Yard Dash: East Rockingham

A new era of East Rockingham football begins in 2022.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new era of East Rockingham football begins in 2022.

Drew Spitzer is preparing for his first season as head coach at East Rock. He is the son of former, long-time Fort Defiance head coach Dale Spitzer. The younger Spitzer served as an assistant coach in Elkton last fall under Scott Turner. Turner is now the head coach at Turner Ashby, where he works under TA athletic director Donnie Coleman, who was the head coach at East Rockingham from 2010-2020.

The Eagles are looking to rebound from a 4-6 overall record in the fall of 2021 that ended with a blowout loss to Clarke County in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs.

“We got a lot of speed,” said Drew Spitzer. “We got a lot of good skill players. Our perimeter guys are good. We are returning 15 starters off of last year’s team. Small senior class. We are only going to have six or seven seniors on the team.”

Some believe East Rock has the best collection of skill position players in the Bull Run District. Jakari Eaves is one of the top quarterbacks in the Shenandoah Valley while Ben Dinkel is a standout running back and Xavier Butler, Damien Durrette, and Zach Joyner are talented wide receivers for the Eagles.

“I think the speed, especially on the outside run, is going to be great,” said Dinkel. “We got some decent lineman coming back that can block on the outside. If we can get speed to the outside, we are going to win a lot.”

East Rockingham - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - vs. Spotswood

9/2 - vs. Rock Ridge

9/9 - at Central*

9/16 - vs. Buffalo Gap

9/23 - at Turner Ashby

9/30 - at Strasburg*

10/7 - vs. Page County*

10/14 - at Luray*

10/21 - vs. Clarke County*

10/28 - at Madison County*

*Bull Run District Opponent

