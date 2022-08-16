American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world.

Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS).

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be changes, any possible disruptions caused should be minor and temporary. There will still be flights available from Charlottesville to Charlotte.

“There are some changes coming in, but they flux in and out, so we still are seeing a pretty good level of flights to Charlotte throughout the month of November,” CHO Marketing Manager Stewart Key said.

A representative from American Airlines says that in September, there will be a change of about one departure per day, and in October, it will be about one departure per week.

“A few days a week, we go down to about five, and then we go back up to seven or eight. It really fluctuates on a daily basis, and it really doesn’t start until the first few days of November, and it only goes until right after Thanksgiving,” Key said.

November will see the most changes, but by the end of the year, Key says flights to Charlotte should be back to on a regular schedule.

“I still think that we have a good frequency to Charlotte, even with the numbers going down a little bit, so I don’t think it should impact our passengers too much,” Key said.

