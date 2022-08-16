Church World Services and Sentara partner to increase access to healthcare jobs for immigrants

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July, Sentara and refugee organization Church World Service announced a partnership that would provide increased access for refugees to healthcare jobs in the Valley.

The ‘Healthcare Career Pathways’ program is funded through a $200,000 grant and will help connect people with resources like English language courses and guidance on obtaining a GED.

The program will also provide easier access to entry-level jobs like those in dining or custodial services.

“We’re going to help people understand how much education that they need, how much it costs to get a certain certification, how much time that takes what that looks like and what level of English would you need, and how much technical English would you need,” CWS Development and Communications Coordinator Emily Bender said.

The two-year program will also help those who may have been medical professionals in their home country get recertified and ready to practice medicine here in the Valley.

