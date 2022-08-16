Clarke County chosen as favorite in Bull Run District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Clarke County has been picked to win the Bull Run District football title.

The Eagles narrowly edged out Central for the top spot in the BRD in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll. Clarke County and Central each earned three-first place votes while Strasburg was also chosen first on one of the ballots.

Clarke County went unbeaten in BRD play last season and claimed the district title while Central won the Region 2B championship and advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals. Strasburg advanced to the Region 2B semifinals last fall while Luray, East Rockingham, and Madison County all qualified for the postseason.

Bull Run District Football - WHSV Preseason Poll

1. Clarke County (3) - 58 points

2. Central (3) - 55 points

3. Strasburg (1) - 49 points

4. Luray - 35 points

5. East Rockingham - 31 points

6. Madison County - 20 points

7. Page County - 18 points

(First-place votes in parentheses)

