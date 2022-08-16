DMV reminding Valley drivers to buckle up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the DMV, 47% of fatal crashes on Virginia roadways last year involved unrestrained occupants.

This year the focus of the organization’s 2022 Local Heroes Campaign is seatbelt use in the Shenandoah Valley. First responders from counties like Rockingham and Augusta are reminding drivers of the importance of buckling up.

So far this year, 53% of fatal crashes on Valley roadways involved someone not wearing a seatbelt, which DMV says lines up with trends throughout the commonwealth.

“The rate our numbers are running now, two to three people a day will die on our roadways between now and the end of the year across the state, and that’s an unacceptable number. We want to do our best to get everyone home safe, and it’s a joint responsibility,” DMV Director for Highway Safety John Saunders said.

The DMV says 84% of those unrestrained fatalities happened on non-interstate roadways.

