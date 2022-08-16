Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

"It came up so quick this time no one had time to know,” said resident Roger Oiler.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency.

Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.

The unmistakable smell of sewage in floodwater filled the air down Cannelton Hollow Road. The water soaked homes and coated them with a thick layer of mud.

Roger Oiler described the quick rise of creek water that filled homes and a church, took out bridges, and wiped away part of the road.

“I have seen it come up and get down there. They have had to move their cars before, but it came up so quick this time no one had time to know,” Oiler said. “Those last four houses it got in their yards and stuff.”

He went to help his friend who lost just about everything.

“His wife, she about floated out into the creek in her car trying to get it out of there,” Oiler said. “The good Lord had his hand on her. She would have been a goner, I mean.”

Heather Pettry paced back and forth, waiting hours to see her kids who had been at her aunt’s house, stuck behind floodwater.

“They said all the power was off, the water was off, so I came down here to come get them,” Pettry said.

She said two of her kids were there, explaining that her 4-year-old was scared as he watched the water rise.

“Just wondering why the water is everywhere. They are helping dam up the road so the water does not come in,” Pettry said.

On Tuesday, Valley Pre K-8 school in Smithers will have cleaning supplies and tetanus shots available for people affected by the flood because they could be exposed to sewage water.

