Harrisonburg organic fertilizer business expands to partner with local and out-of-state farmers

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven years ago, David Bocook started Mountain Gate Organics in just a 3,700-square-foot facility as a way to promote the benefits of using ‘living’ soil to grow crops.

“The worm farm is producing about 650 tons a year in just worm castings, which changes the biology of the soil and makes things alive instead of dead,” Bocook said.

Around 1.3 million earthworms are housed at Mountain Gate where they are sent through a multi-screening process to separate them from their castings which are then mixed to create the fertilizer.

“We pack it full of organic grain, a pure organic grain. I know what they’re getting, so the outcome is outstanding so it can carry a plant from beginning to end just by itself,” Bocook said.

Bocook said the company has begun to offer customizable soil products that are designed specifically for crops requested by farmers Mountain Gate partners with both in and out of state, and even has a store on site for people to purchase items for at-home use.

“We want to help out the community. We want people to grow their own food. We want them to be able to taste that difference between the homegrown tomato and the store-bought tomato,” Bocook said.

On top of being customizable Bocook says they sell around 637 different types of products dealing with fertilizer.

