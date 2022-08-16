John C. Myers Elementary in Broadway hosts unique team building game for teachers

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway got ready to go back to school Monday by spreading cheer throughout the town.

15 groups of teachers competed in what they called “The Amazing Race--Broadway Edition.”

They handed out books and water bottles, put out pinwheels, and brought treats to first responders and the post office.

“We got split up into teams and had different designated zones where we had to drop off some pinwheels, take a picture at a strategic location where families are going to interact, where they can guess where we are without being able to see exactly where we were,” Tara Hardy, a teacher at John C. Myers said. “We had shirts to give out to our sponsors.”

Teachers said they enjoyed adding the community aspect into their back-to-school fun.

”It was fun to get out into the community to just put our faces out there so people know who we are. Most people are very receptive to it, of course, getting something for free people always like that,” Elizabeth Dagliano, a teacher at John C. Myers said.

Teachers said this was a fun way to start team building before the new school year starts.

”We have a few new people that are on our staff so you’re with people you may not know very well in your car and you get to know them pretty quick when you’re speeding through Broadway jumping in and out and getting your picture taken,” Debbie Rhodes, a teacher at John C. Myers said.

Teachers said they are ready to get the kids back in their classes for the new school year.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.