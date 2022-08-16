RCBL Finals: Bridgewater dominates game three, takes 2-1 series lead

The Bridgewater Reds lead the RCBL Finals after a convincing win in game three of the...
The Bridgewater Reds lead the RCBL Finals after a convincing win in game three of the best-of-seven series Monday night in Stuarts Draft.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds lead the RCBL Finals after a convincing win in game three of the best-of-seven series Monday night in Stuarts Draft.

Bridgewater defeated the host Diamondbacks, 18-4, to take a 2-1 series lead.

Blake Sipe, Chris Huffman, Tyler Jones, and Jordan Yankey each drove in three runs for the Reds while Derek Shifflett tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Shifflett has thrown 40 innings and 731 pitches during the RCBL Playoffs.

Game four of the RCBL Finals is set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday night at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing...
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
The Broadway High School class of 1952 celebrated its 70th school reunion Saturday.
Broadway High School graduates celebrate 70th reunion
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Latest News

RCBL Finals: Bridgewater dominates game three to take 2-1 series lead
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater dominates game three to take 2-1 series lead
A new era of East Rockingham football begins in 2022.
20-Yard Dash: East Rockingham
Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title.
Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District
JMU holds scrimmage as fall season approaches
JMU holds scrimmage leading up to Sun Belt debut