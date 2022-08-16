RCBL Finals: Bridgewater dominates game three, takes 2-1 series lead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds lead the RCBL Finals after a convincing win in game three of the best-of-seven series Monday night in Stuarts Draft.

Bridgewater defeated the host Diamondbacks, 18-4, to take a 2-1 series lead.

Blake Sipe, Chris Huffman, Tyler Jones, and Jordan Yankey each drove in three runs for the Reds while Derek Shifflett tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Shifflett has thrown 40 innings and 731 pitches during the RCBL Playoffs.

Game four of the RCBL Finals is set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday night at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.

