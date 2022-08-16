Rockingham County Public Schools in need of bus drivers for upcoming school year

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Schools will be welcoming students back to the classroom next week, but it’s important they have a way to get there.

Over the last few years, bus driver shortages have impacted school and city routes.

“We’re just as thin, probably actually a little more thin, than we’ve been the last few years,” Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for Rockingham County Public Schools said.

Mason said bus driving is a rotating field, so even though they’ve gained bus drivers they’re losing them too.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good drivers, but we’ve also lost a lot of good drivers,” Mason said.

Understaffing is causing routes to be consolidated for an already short staff.

“We’ve taken four routes and turned them into three or three routes and turn them into two,” Mason said. “We’ve had to add a few double runs in some places that we haven’t traditionally done double runs.”

If a driver calls out they’re spread even thinner.

”The other concern is that we have very few substitute bus drivers, so our drivers are gonna need time off throughout the year and it makes it very difficult to cover those routes as well,” Mason said.

Mason said if parents are able to transport their students it’s a huge help for them, but also ensuring paperwork is properly filled out.

“We’ll have families that sign up to ride the bus, and they’re actually being transported, so that makes our busses look a little more full than what they are on paper,” Mason said.

Rockingham County Public Schools will continue to hire bus drivers throughout the year.

If you would like to apply to be a bus driver, applications are on the county’s website or you can call the RCPS transportation department at 540-433-2458.

