Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired

POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg.

According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.

Padron-Rodriguez then fled the property in his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

With assistance from agents from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, deputies were able to locate Padron-Rodriguez and take him into custody.

Padron-Rodriquez was arrested and charged with violations of VA State Code 18.2-26/18.2-51; attempted malicious wounding, 18.2-286.1; shooting from a vehicle, 18.2-308.2; possession of firearm by a convicted felon, 18.2-56.1; reckless handling of a firearm, 18.2-282; brandishing a firearm, 46.2-300; driving without a license.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing...
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT...
DMV reminding Valley drivers to buckle up
Valley program for aging services launches new program
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
Sentara and CWS partner for Healthcare Careers Pathway Program
Church World Services and Sentara partner to increase access to healthcare jobs for immigrants
Mountain Gate Organics expands to serve local and out-of-state farmers
Harrisonburg organic fertilizer business expands to partner with local and out-of-state farmers