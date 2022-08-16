Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg.

According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.

Padron-Rodriguez then fled the property in his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

With assistance from agents from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, deputies were able to locate Padron-Rodriguez and take him into custody.

Padron-Rodriquez was arrested and charged with violations of VA State Code 18.2-26/18.2-51; attempted malicious wounding, 18.2-286.1; shooting from a vehicle, 18.2-308.2; possession of firearm by a convicted felon, 18.2-56.1; reckless handling of a firearm, 18.2-282; brandishing a firearm, 46.2-300; driving without a license.

