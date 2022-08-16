Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020,...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus.

The current 7-day average of new cases reported is 2,575, while the average number of new deaths reported is 14.

The VDH reports that 16,518,832 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered - with 6,192,612 Virginians being fully vaccinated.

At least 82 percent of the commonwealth has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

