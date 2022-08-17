20-Yard Dash: Strasburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg enters the 2022 season looking to build off a successful 2021.

The Rams won 15 games combined between the 2021 spring and fall seasons, with two of those victories coming in the postseason. Strasburg is again expected to be a contender in the Bull Run District and Region 2B. The Rams were picked third in the BRD preseason poll and earned one first-place vote.

The Rams have seen growth in their roster size and depth could be key for Strasburg in a season that features a loaded schedule. Strasburg, a VHSL Class 2 program, faces a trio of Class 3 schools and Moorefield (WV) in non-district play before taking on teams in the deep and talented Bull Run District.

“Our first five games are going to be tough and hopefully that just prepares us for our district schedule,” said Strasburg head coach Mark Roller.

Roller says the Rams have a young roster this fall but there are some key returners in quarterback/defensive back Ryan Roller, offensive lineman/linebacker Colby Shaw, and multiple experienced players on the defensive line.

“With how many kids we have this year, we can definitely have a pretty good season, even against these 3A schools,” said Shaw. “We’re just a little 2A school but playing these 3A schools, it doesn’t scare us.”

Strasburg - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - vs. Skyline

9/2 - at Broadway

9/9 - vs. Warren County

9/16 - vs. Moorefield (WV)

9/23 - at Clarke County*

9/30 - vs. East Rockingham*

10/14 - vs. Madison County*

10/21 - at Luray*

10/28 - vs. Page County*

11/4 - at Central*

*Bull Run District Opponent

