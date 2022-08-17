Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduces Passio Go! app

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”Even if you are trying to explore our system a little bit, this will give you an idea if you haven’t used our buses before,” Elliot Menge said.

Earlier this month, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduced the Passio GO to riders in the Friendly City.

Recently, HDPT has been working on ways to enhance the rider experience, including an information transit system.

“A system that tracks our miles, data, passenger counts, GPS and all of it goes together to hopefully give you a better experience as a passenger in what also comes with a brand new app,” Elliot Menge, transportation superintendent for the department, said.

Passio Technologies serve a number of transportation agencies across the country and now Harrisonburg as well.

“[The app] is available on both the App Store and Google Play. It is specifically for the rider. You can see where your route is in real-time. You can also see when it is expected to arrive at certain bus stops and you can also plan a trip in the app itself,” Menge added.

Menge said the app is available to all riders at no cost and is very user-friendly.

He said some parts of the app require you to familiarize yourself with where you are going and which stop you use, saying the most useful part of the app is the live map function.

“You can click on any different route or different bus, and you will be able to see that is route five, I want to know about that. It is just a matter of narrowing it down to look at one route at a time and just exploring where it goes in the city,” he added.

Officials said while the app is still new, they want to hear your feedback on how it is working, and you can do that through the app itself, or you can submit your thoughts online.

