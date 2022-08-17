HCHC pediatrician reminds parents to get children yearly physicals before heading back to school

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pediatricians are reminding parents to get their children a physical before heading back to school.

”We’ll measure your weight, we’ll measure your height, after the age of three or at the age of three we start to check blood pressure as you know from an adult standpoint we always refer to the blood pressure as a silent killer because you don’t know you have elevated blood pressure and the same could happen in children,” Dr. Oluwatosin Oladeinde, a pediatrician at HCHC said.

Dr. Oladeinde said in Virginia, comprehensive physicals are required before entering head start, kindergarten, and elementary school.

”We don’t necessarily only just focus on the physical health but we also want to evaluate any social needs, emotional, mental health needs things like that,” Dr. Oladeinde said.

She said they tend to pick back up in high school-age kids, due to many playing sports, but middle schoolers may need them the most.

”When they’re approaching puberty what they can expect, I also like to educate my adolescents when it comes to like decision making and going through different developmental stages of adolescents when they’re becoming more of an adult and individuals themselves,” Dr. Oladeinde said.

Physicals help the family, school and pediatrician know the health status of a child and can pick up on things that may not be noticed at a regular appointment.

”In this, they’re going to be able to assess how is the child doing from a growth standpoint, how is the child doing from a developmental standpoint, are there any social needs are there any developmental needs that are necessary that the school might be able to help with?” Dr. Oladeinde said.

Dr. Oladeinde said physicals are the time to check to make sure your child is up to date on vaccinations and also make sure they have a dentist.

“Starting as early as six months maybe even 12 months, most pediatric dentists will start to see their patients starting at 12 months just to make sure you’re able to catch any issues that might arise with cavities and things like that,” Dr. Oladeine said.

