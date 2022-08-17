More sunshine and temperatures on the rise

TUESDAY: Partly to most cloudy as we dry out and turn slightly cooler. Pleasant but cool with most into the 60s for the evening. Partial clearing into the night and pleasantly cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with fog.

WEDNESDAY: Fog to start the day and crisp with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s with some sunshine. A few isolated showers mainly in the afternoon. No washout.

Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with some clouds. Partly cloudy for the overnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the afternoon. Warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon but not widespread. A warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A good amount of sunshine for the afternoon and comfortable. Very warm as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 60s and more clouds than sun. Keeping the clouds around for the day and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching another system that may bring showers for the day. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A rather cloudy day with a few peeks of sun and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.