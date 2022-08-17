New tools created to advance biomedical research

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers and collaborators with the University of Virginia say they’ve created a tool that can advance almost every area biomedical research.

They’ve developed a better way to identify proteins that are created by gene. Better understanding these proteins could help unlock the mysteries of how our cells work and how diseases develop.

“We hope to use that information as diagnostics so we can maybe predict whether someone has a certain cancer risk or maybe catch someone who may be developing Alzheimer’s earlier,” Assistant Professor Gloria Sheynkman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy TSA
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Tuesday marked the second day of the Rockingham County Fair and the fun was rolling along. The...
Food vendors staying busy at the Rockingham County Fair

Latest News

COVID-19
Omicron-specific booster could be ready by early fall
The Verona courthouse would stand three feet tall.
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
Love's Travel Stop overnight fire
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 18, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 18, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 18
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 18