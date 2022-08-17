Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
The Highlands Apartments in Broadway.
Broadway man says apartment mold made him sick and killed his cat
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

6pm Bob Grebe Live at the Rockingham County Fair Day 1
6pm Bob Grebe Live at the Rockingham County Fair Day 1
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war