RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft evens series with extra-inning victory in game four

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals are now even at two games apiece after Stuarts Draft’s extra-inning victory early Wednesday morning in a game that began Tuesday night

RCBL MVP Chaz Harvey, who received his award pregame, launched a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory over Bridgewater at Ray Heatwole Field. Game four started after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night due to rain earlier in the day and a pregame ceremony honoring the 2022 RCBL Hall of Fame Class and 2022 major award winners.

Jack Pausic added three hits while Terrell Thompson homered, drove in two runs, and scored twice for the Diamondbacks. Parker Heinemann allowed just two earned runs over seven innings of work for Stuarts Draft.

Bridgewater was led offensively by Jordan Yankey, who had a pair of doubles to go along with an RBI and run scored. Chris Huffman and Corbin Lucas each had a pair of hits for the Reds. Huffman, the RCBL Pitcher of the Year, started on the mound for Bridgewater and recorded 11 strikeouts over five innings of work while allowing three earned runs.

Derek Shifflett threw 52 pitches across 2.2 innings of relief for Bridgewater just one night after throwing 163 pitches in a complete game. Shifflett allowed the game-winning homer to Harvey in the 11th inning. He has now thrown 783 pitches and 42.2 innings during the RCBL Playoffs (since August 1).

Game five of the RCBL Finals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Stuarts Draft.

