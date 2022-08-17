Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center

This new care center is opening up on Monday in Staunton.
This new care center is opening up on Monday in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22.

The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.

“Our goal here is to open up a walk-in service. So we will be able to serve everybody same day with an acute health need or an acute physical therapy need,” said Kurt Hofelich, vice president of the ambulatory services division for Sentara.

The center is located at 103 Community Way in Staunton and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
The Highlands Apartments in Broadway.
Broadway man says apartment mold made him sick and killed his cat
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

On Wednesday Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her...
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Art Mitchell has volunteered at the fair in various capacities since 1966.
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round