Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22.

The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.

“Our goal here is to open up a walk-in service. So we will be able to serve everybody same day with an acute health need or an acute physical therapy need,” said Kurt Hofelich, vice president of the ambulatory services division for Sentara.

The center is located at 103 Community Way in Staunton and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.