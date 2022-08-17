TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO

Photo courtesy TSA
Photo courtesy TSA
By Jennifer Von Reuter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16.

Authorities say the gun was not loaded, but they did find bullets and a box cutter.

TSA says this is the first gun detected by its officers at CHO this year.

