Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley.

The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall and winter.

Administrative Director Hannah Bailey said Open Doors is looking for clothing and hygiene items like deodorant and men’s and women’s underwear, along with food items like breakfast bars and portable coffee cups.

“Although we don’t have a physical location that we’re operating out of at this very moment, all of that community support is being poured into the preparation of preparing to do so,” Bailey said.

If you are interested in making a donation or helping out, you can find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.