2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro (top), 30, were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field.(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said they witnessed a car leaving the field and were able to stop the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the backseat and trunk of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy TSA
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
On Wednesday Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her...
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Love's Travel Stop overnight fire
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

Latest News

Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman says it was her and R. Kelly in key video at 2008 trial
This search has been ongoing since the beginning of 2022.
Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
One of the main threats climate change brings to our area are flash floods.
How could climate change impact our area?
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day