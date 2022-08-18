20-Yard Dash: Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central enters this season after a historic run in 2021.

Last year, the Falcons went 11-2 overall, winning their first ever Region 2B title and reaching the State Semifinals.

This fall, many of those players will be returning to the squad, bringing their experience along with an added layer of confidence. Senior Luciano Retrosi is returning at the placekicker position, where he went 34-for-40 on extra points and 3-for-4 on field goals in 2021.

“We have a lot of rising seniors who played last year,” said Retrosi. “I think that experience will carry over to this year... it’ll be good.”

However, the Falcons will have their hands full this season as the team plays without two star athletes: quarterback Ashton Baker and two-way starter Isiah Dyer, both of whom graduated in 2021.

Further, Head Coach Mike Yew is expecting very tough competition in the Shenandoah District.

“I think our district is going to be the most competitive we’ve seen 5-7 years,” said Yew. “Last season, the kids had the opportunity to play in big games so hopefully that will help this year.”

Yew is entering his 16th season at the helm of the program. The Falcons will be looking to uphold their reputation as a physical team that relies on rough plays while running the ball.

“We’re always knocking heads,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Gaige Lewis. “We get a lot of our strength from hitting.”

According to senior center and defensive tackle Benji Mullins, the linemen will be crucial in maintaining team morale as the Falcons open their season against Page County next Friday.

“As linemen, it’s important for us to go out there and set the tone,” said Mullins. “We can’t ever be down about the game because we’re helping to keep everyone going.”

Central - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Page County*

9/2 - vs. Madison County*

9/9 - vs. East Rockingham*

9/16 - vs. Clarke County*

9/23 - vs. Colonial Beach

9/30 - at Broadway

10/7 - vs. Luray*

10/14 - at Skyline

10/28 - at William Monroe

11/4 - vs. Strasburg*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

