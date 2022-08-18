Augusta Health makes strides in staffing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation.

Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious.

“I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.

Many nurses left during the pandemic to travel, but overall their situation is improving.

“We are starting to see the nurses that left us to travel are coming back. Our turnover is slowly decreasing, and our ability to attract and hire experienced nurses to our system is getting better,” said Farmer.

Even though staffing is getting back to normal, absenteeism is up. That fact often puts more pressure on staff who are present; they may be asked to work overtime.

“We may have enough people on staff to take care of the patients, but because of COVID and just burnout, we are seeing more people call in, and that’s not just nursing. That’s just healthcare in general,” said Farmer.

Augusta Health is hosting a Nursing Professional Development Day at the Blackburn Inn on September 16. There will be more information available on their website. All nurses in the area and nursing students are invited.

Farmer said they work to make sure patients aren’t impacted by staffing issues, but it’s often hard to avoid.

“It certainly impacts it when they feel like they have to see the nurses or other team members really busy and answering other calls and in and out of the rooms. It does impact the patient experience because sometimes a patient may not want to call on a nurse to do something for them,” said Farmer.

However, Farmer and other staff members have stepped in to make sure any issues are ironed out.

“All of my nurse leaders, nursing managers, nurse leaders, myself, we round so that we can help address any perception issues or quality of care issues and so that has made a huge difference that they have one person that’s in charge of the care on that unit,” said Farmer.

For more on staffing shortages, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.