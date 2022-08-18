Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg.

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with community resources, and their Executive Director said this is one way staff can take the stress out of what should be a happy day.

“With such a tight budget, a birthday party can really throw things over the edge. But every family deserves to be able to throw a celebration. Celebration is a really important part of hope and resilience,” Executive Director Chris Hoover Siedel said.

Siedel credits a local group for kickstarting the donations, which she says have been flooding in since the library started at the end of July.

“I want to give a shoutout to the ‘Buy Nothing’ group here locally because they are the ones that have been supplementing this. They have been an amazing example of community generosity,” Siedel said.

If you are interested in donating any birthday items, you can do that by contacting Bridge of Hope at 540-478-2356 or by visiting their website.

