Buena Vista residents help rescue injured bald eagle

An injured bald eagle was rescued in Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.
An injured bald eagle was rescued in Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.(Brandy Lipscomb)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista resident, Daryl Green, had an unexpected visitor in his yard Wednesday morning.

“I woke up about 1 or 2 this morning, I looked out the window and saw something laying in my yard. I didn’t know what it was, so I had to wait til daylight to come out here and I realized what it was, a bald eagle.”

Like many people who come across a bald eagle, Green wasn’t quite sure what to do. But Green and Brandy Lipscomb, started making phone calls. Understandably, both Green and Lipscomb were worried about the bald eagle’s wellbeing.

“We looked at it, I was really scared of it, you can see the feathers and stuff laying around,” said Lipscomb.

It took longer than expected, but after a handful of phone calls, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources came out Wednesday afternoon to take the bald eagle in.

”I just hope it lives, hope and pray to god it does,” said Green.

“I just hope he has a whole buncha lives ahead of him,” said Lipscomb.

It was a breathtaking experience, but Green and Lipscomb are now just hoping the bald eagle recovers.

For more information on what to do if you come across an injured animal, you can head to VDWR’s website here.

