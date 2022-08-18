Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
The Highlands Apartments in Broadway.
Broadway man says apartment mold made him sick and killed his cat
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
Augusta County Courthouse Update
Augusta County Courthouse Update
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in Pebble Beach event
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event