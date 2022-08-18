Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job.

Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18.

“Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of our partner businesses,” Organizational Development Director Patrick Ward said.

“My goal is that individuals in our community will be able to find employment that will help them to better lives,” Napoleon Bailey said.

Ward says he has worked with Goodwill for about 15 years, while Bailey is with organization’s re-entry program.

“I’m here to serve people,” Bailey said. “Those trying to reel back into the society and have to crash out of place - housing though credentials, community colleges to help them get a certification. So we’re just here to help them meet their goals and help them get a stable life.”

A housing program is also available.

“We partnered with other landlords to find places for them,” Bailey said.

Goodwill hopes to host more job fairs in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy TSA
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Love's Travel Stop overnight fire
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
On Wednesday Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her...
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Governor Glenn Youngkin engaged with Virginians of all ages.
Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair

Latest News

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on...
WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges
There are three different types of flooding: areal flooding, river flooding, and flash flooding
Three types of flood warnings: what’s the difference?
VDOT Camera at MM 246.15, closest to northbound
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HPD wants students to have a "safe and successful school year."
Harrisonburg Police Department greets returning students with safety information
Test scores around the state still below pre-pandemic levels.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?