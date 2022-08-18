Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job.

Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18.

“Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of our partner businesses,” Organizational Development Director Patrick Ward said.

“My goal is that individuals in our community will be able to find employment that will help them to better lives,” Napoleon Bailey said.

Ward says he has worked with Goodwill for about 15 years, while Bailey is with organization’s re-entry program.

“I’m here to serve people,” Bailey said. “Those trying to reel back into the society and have to crash out of place - housing though credentials, community colleges to help them get a certification. So we’re just here to help them meet their goals and help them get a stable life.”

A housing program is also available.

“We partnered with other landlords to find places for them,” Bailey said.

Goodwill hopes to host more job fairs in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.