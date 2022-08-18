Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair

By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair.

The Governor and Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne Youngkin stopped by to engage in the fair fun and food, but still had time to shed light on some of the issues the state is facing.

After the latest legislative session that brought historic amounts of funding to the farming and agriculture industries, Youngkin was asked how the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act may impact those in that particular community.

“I think inflation is impacting farmers in Virginia,” he said. “Rising fuel costs and rising fertilizer costs have really put the hurting on folks. I don’t know how the latest bill is going to help farmers, but inflation is the big issue right now. Hardworking Virginians are seeing 4-5-6 thousand dollars stolen from them that’s the silent thief of inflation.”

He pledged to keep working to lower taxes and continue growing the agriculture sector.

Youngkin also addressed how fun events, like the fair, help drive tourism in the Commonwealth.

“Tourism is a big part of the economy and coming out of Covid, we’ve seen folks come to Virginia and that’s really exciting,” he recalled. “I have to say Virginia is going to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s also going to be the best place to bring your family on vacation.”

While at the fair, Governor Youngkin got to greet fellow Virginians, hand out awards at the sheep show, and experience the fun that thousands had Wednesday night.

One of those people was 10-year-old Paul Lawson, who said his favorite part of the fair is the rides. He said the fun is what keeps bringing him and his family back every year.

Governor Youngkin said the fair is a great opportunity to show off all the great things happening in Rockingham County and neighboring counties and towns.

“The Rockingham County fair is known well beyond the Commonwealth of Virginia. There are governors all across America wishing they had county fairs like this,” he said.

