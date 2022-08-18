Harrisonburg City Manager search continues

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021.

Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.

Since the search started to become a long process, a few interested candidates found jobs elsewhere.

“Knowing that we have someone who’s very experienced in this role, who’s been with the city many years and takes part in all the projects that we have been working on this year. That gives the council the piece of mind that they can wait, make sure they get the right candidates, get those 3 to 5 people and interview them and then make a decision,” said Parks.

Parks said he hopes to have several people in for interviews next month.

