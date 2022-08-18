Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg senior will be playing in the event of a lifetime when he takes his golf clubs to Pebble Beach, California this fall.

Toby Corriston will be representing First Tee Shenandoah Valley when he competes in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Golf Course. First Tee helps young athletes develop life skills through the sport of golf.

Corriston will be joining 77 other teenagers from First Tee chapters from around the world.

“I’m very lucky and feel honored to have this opportunity,” said Corriston. “If First Tee wasn’t here, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today and I probably wouldn’t be golfing.”

Each player will be paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player along with amateurs from the business world. The field of PGA TOUR Champions players features World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, and Vijay Singh, along with three-time PURE Insurance Championship winner Kirk Triplett.

First Tee participants were selected by a national panel of judges that chose players based on their playing ability and personal growth through First Tee programs.

Corriston has been playing with First Tee Shenandoah Valley for nearly ten years.

“I’ve learned how to represent myself as a person,” said Corriston. “Golf is very much like life, you want to represent yourself in a good way and always show sportsmanship.”

The event will be held on September 23rd-25th and will be broadcast nationally on Golf Channel.

