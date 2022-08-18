Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event

Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg senior will be playing in the event of a lifetime when he takes his golf clubs to Pebble Beach, California this fall.

Toby Corriston will be representing First Tee Shenandoah Valley when he competes in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Golf Course. First Tee helps young athletes develop life skills through the sport of golf.

Corriston will be joining 77 other teenagers from First Tee chapters from around the world.

“I’m very lucky and feel honored to have this opportunity,” said Corriston. “If First Tee wasn’t here, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today and I probably wouldn’t be golfing.”

Each player will be paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player along with amateurs from the business world. The field of PGA TOUR Champions players features World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, and Vijay Singh, along with three-time PURE Insurance Championship winner Kirk Triplett.

First Tee participants were selected by a national panel of judges that chose players based on their playing ability and personal growth through First Tee programs.

Corriston has been playing with First Tee Shenandoah Valley for nearly ten years.

“I’ve learned how to represent myself as a person,” said Corriston. “Golf is very much like life, you want to represent yourself in a good way and always show sportsmanship.”

The event will be held on September 23rd-25th and will be broadcast nationally on Golf Channel.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
The Highlands Apartments in Broadway.
Broadway man says apartment mold made him sick and killed his cat
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

20-Yard Dash: Central
20-Yard Dash: Central
The RCBL Finals are now even at two games apiece after Stuarts Draft’s extra-inning victory...
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft evens series with extra-inning victory in game four
Strasburg enters the 2022 season looking to build off a successful 2021.
20-Yard Dash: Strasburg
RCBL Finals - Game Four: Stuarts Draft vs. Bridgewater
RCBL Finals - Game Four: Stuarts Draft vs. Bridgewater