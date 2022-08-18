Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
The Chief says the fire in the rear storage area of Chester’s Chicken, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags.
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -
According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
The following fire rescue companies responded: Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Stuarts Draft Fire and Rescue, Middlebrook Fire Department, Staunton Fire Department, Raphine Volunteer Fire Department and Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.
