Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages.

According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our patrons. We will advise you in the future after we have had the opportunity to further assess the situation,” the Facebook post said.

Seneca Caverns encourages patrons to check its Facebook page for updates in the future.

For more information on Seneca Caverns, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.