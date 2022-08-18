Sex offender allegedly follows teen, breaks into family’s home

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - A registered sex offender was caught on camera reportedly breaking into a family’s home in Arizona hours after he was seen following a 15-year-old who lives there.

Mother Elizabeth Ramirez Bearup says it was a night in June last year when Jacob Ramirez allegedly broke into her home while she and her kids were sleeping inside, KPHO/KTVK reports.

“You know, the house is where you’re supposed to feel safe and protected from the outside world, and the outside world just came in and ruined that,” she said.

Ramirez came in through the window, the mother says, and went into the room right in front of it. The room belongs to her 18-year-old son, who has autism. She says once her son realized Ramirez was a stranger, he told him to leave.

“Then he goes, ‘Which room is your mommy’s?’ And then he goes, ‘Oh, you better go!’ Because at that time my daughter heard the noise and was coming out of her room, and my son took her back in her room and had her lock the door,” Ramirez Bearup said.

The mother says Ramirez then ran out of her home. Once she called police, they found him hiding in the park nearby.

She says earlier in the day, her doorbell camera showed her 15-year-old daughter walking through the front door, as Ramirez followed while riding his bike.

“It was terrifying. She came running in the house, and she said that somebody was following her. So, I get up and go out there, and by then, he had taken off on his bike. And then I pull up the Ring, and I see him. I see him following behind her and then circling around,” Ramirez Bearup said.

Ramirez was initially booked on felony charges, including burglary and disorderly conduct. But he was only charged with criminal trespassing. According to court documents, he got a reduced charge due to a plea deal.

Ramirez is now set to be released in December.

Facing his pending release, Ramirez Bearup feels as though she’s forced to fend for herself.

“Restraining order, hopefully that deters him and hopefully he does leave the state. It’s just frustrating that I won’t know where he’s going because they won’t give me that information,” she said.

Since the incident, she has increased security, adding a home security system, cameras and locks on all of her windows.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.