Shenandoah National Park hosting Night Sky Festival this weekend

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, Shenandoah National Park is hosting a big festival. The 6th Annual Night Sky Festival starts this Friday and lasts through Sunday.

At this festival, there will be many ongoing activities throughout the park. These include special events, presentations, telescopes, and more that can help you learn more about the night sky.

There will even be activities during the daytime which include learning about the sun. Viewing the night sky at the park also creates a better experience than just stargazing in your backyard.

“In the park, you may be experiencing less light pollution than you normally would when you are viewing the stars in the lower valleys, so you’ll have a chance at a more clear image. You might get to see some things you normally don’t get to see all because there is less light there for you to be able to see what’s up in the sky,” said Madison Heiser, a visual information specialist at Shenandoah National Park.

Not only will you be able to learn about the night sky but there will also be programs about nocturnal animals.

