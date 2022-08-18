Shenandoah National Park hosting Night Sky Festival this weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, Shenandoah National Park is hosting a big festival. The 6th Annual Night Sky Festival starts this Friday and lasts through Sunday.

At this festival, there will be many ongoing activities throughout the park. These include special events, presentations, telescopes, and more that can help you learn more about the night sky.

There will even be activities during the daytime which include learning about the sun. Viewing the night sky at the park also creates a better experience than just stargazing in your backyard.

“In the park, you may be experiencing less light pollution than you normally would when you are viewing the stars in the lower valleys, so you’ll have a chance at a more clear image. You might get to see some things you normally don’t get to see all because there is less light there for you to be able to see what’s up in the sky,” said Madison Heiser, a visual information specialist at Shenandoah National Park.

Not only will you be able to learn about the night sky but there will also be programs about nocturnal animals.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
The Highlands Apartments in Broadway.
Broadway man says apartment mold made him sick and killed his cat
A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
Aerial photo by Aaron Preece of Point Lick area of Campbell’s Creek in Kanawha County.
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

Latest News

Augusta County Courthouse Update
Augusta County Courthouse Update
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in Pebble Beach event
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event
Shenandoah National Park hosting Night Sky Festival this weekend
Shenandoah National Park hosting Night Sky Festival this weekend
Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center
Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center
20-Yard Dash: Central
20-Yard Dash: Central