UVA students return for fall semester

First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.
First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t noticed the traffic in Charlottesville, UVA first year students are streaming back to grounds.

“If you’re trying to find parking, definitely go early because there are gonna be a lot of people here. It’s going to be pretty busy and chaotic, but yeah, it’s just great to have like, so many new people moving in,” Second Year Avi Brybaker said.

Some traffic trouble spots will include Barracks Road Shopping Center, and of course, The Corner.

Most classes get underway this coming Tuesday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy TSA
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Love's Travel Stop overnight fire
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
On Wednesday Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her...
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
Governor Glenn Youngkin engaged with Virginians of all ages.
Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair

Latest News

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on...
WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges
There are three different types of flooding: areal flooding, river flooding, and flash flooding
Three types of flood warnings: what’s the difference?
VDOT Camera at MM 246.15, closest to northbound
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HPD wants students to have a "safe and successful school year."
Harrisonburg Police Department greets returning students with safety information
Test scores around the state still below pre-pandemic levels.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?