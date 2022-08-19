20-Yard Dash: Luray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray football program is looking to rebound after a difficult season last year.

The Bulldogs had a dominant start to their 2021 campaign, going undefeated in their first four games. However, the team struggled with COVID-19 issues throughout the season, losing six games in a row and falling in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs.

In the past, Luray has been one of the most consistent programs in the area. Before last fall, the Bulldogs had posted winning seasons for nearly ten years in a row.

This year, twelve seniors will be leading the team as the Bulldogs look to regain their reputation as one of the toughest teams on Friday nights.

Luray Head Coach Nolan Jeffries will be entering his 7th season at the helm of the program. Although the team went 4-5 last fall, Jeffries is confident that the seniors will use their experience to guide the younger players.

“Our kids have been through it,” said Jeffries. “We haven’t had the best years since the pandemic but our kids gained a lot of experience. They’ve spent time in the weight room and haven’t given up. ”

According to senior running back/linebacker Braden Jenkins, the 2022 Bulldogs have grown up together on the football field.

“We’ve put in the work since age six,” said Jenkins. “This team is built through our seniors so it’s our time.”

Senior center/defensive tackle Alex Heglar added the importance of weight room training to help the Bulldogs become a more physical presence on the field.

“We’re really strong,” said Heglar. “It’s our strength in the weight room, our strength on the field. We’re a lot faster... we’re better.”

Senior running back/outside linebacker Kenny Frye is ready to put Luray back on the map in 2022.

“We’re trying to rekindle that spotlight,” said Frye. “We’re trying to get back to the top.”

Luray - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Rock Ridge

9/2 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

9/16 - at Page County*

9/23 - at Skyline

9/30 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

10/7 - at Central*

10/14 - vs. East Rockingham*

10/21 - vs. Strasburg*

10/28 - at Clarke County*

11/4 - vs. Madison County*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

