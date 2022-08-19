Harrisonburg Police Department greets returning students with safety information

By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department partnered with JMU’s Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices and stopped by Campus View Apartments this week to greet returning college students and share tips for a safe school year.

HPD reminded students of the current alcohol, marijuana, and gathering ordinances, but for Chief Kelley Warner making connections with the students was just as important.

“The Harrisonburg Police Department wants students to feel welcomed,” Warner said. “We want them to know they have resources. We want to arm them with information. [Students] get to meet us a little differently than they normally would, but more importantly, they get to learn what’s expected of them to be a good citizen.”

HPD reminded students:

  • The legal drinking age is 21.
  • Marijuana is only legal in small amounts for individuals 21 and older.
  • Mass gatherings require a permit.

Officers also stressed the importance of reporting sexual assault cases. Lieutenant Todd Miller said they want to make sure the “victim is taken care of and the suspect is held accountable”.

He encouraged the students not to be afraid to call HPD if they are ever in trouble. They simply want the students to have a “safe and successful school year.”

