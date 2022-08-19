Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year.

However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough.

One of the upgrades HRHA made this year was installing electronic key fobs to improve the security of the building.

“The old key and the new key still works on all doors,” Sheila Stevens, resident at Lineweaver Apartments said.

Stevens said unwelcomed visitors have been coming and going into the apartments making residents feel unsafe.

“We just want to feel safe in our own homes, that’s all,” Stevens said.

Stevens said after installing the electronic key system the old key cylinders in the doors were not removed, leading to people who no longer live there or have made copies of those keys to continue entering the building.

“The new keys costing $100 to replace would be harder for people you know they can’t just go out and copy this,” Stevens said.

The electronic key fobs were installed about two months ago, according to Stevens.

“We do have a plan to remove those cylinders that will probably be later this fall when we complete that process, but really the first step was to install those keys and the key lock system to be able to make it work,” Michael Wong, executive director of Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority said.

Wong said he is aware of people coming into Lineweaver Apartments and causing difficulty with residents, but to make the building is as secure as possible the right people need to have the new fobs.

“One of the key things we were trying to focus on make sure that fire, police all have access to the building and so until we could assign them those fobs we wanted to make sure they had keys to you know serve the residents in our building,” Wong said.

When installing the electronic key fobs, HRHA also installed updated camera systems in the building. Stevens said she believes those have helped cut down on some of the unwanted visitors in the building, but when there is no one there to watch the cameras is when she sees an increase in activity.

HRHA has plans to continue improving facilities and quality of life for residents at Lineweaver Apartments which includes increasing the number of accessible units in the building and a new HVAC system. There will also be improvements to the roof and solar panels added.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.