“Pass Over” performed at the American Shakespeare Center

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “It is an experience, it is a journey through Blackness and culture and through communion, and sharing with each other while you are in the space. That is the route that I have taken,” music director Tevin Davis explained.

The play “Pass Over” is hitting the stage at the Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center. The play was written by Antoinette Nwandu and is directed by Christopher Burris. The show features Brandon Carter as Kitch, KP Powell as Moses and James Keegan as Mister. Tevin Davis is also the understudy for several characters in the show.

When asked how he would describe the show, Powell said to imagine a metaphysical world where two people are trapped and cannot leave.

“And make that world a street corner, and two people be two young Black men in America. It is a story of an outside reality place where two men are literally trapped on a street corner and can’t seem to figure a way out. How do we figure a way out of our circumstances when we haven’t been given any agency to make any real change,” Powell added.

Powell said the show uses humor and challenging language to start conversations about progress. Davis said this is a production that brings light to issues that have happened in the past, present and will continue to happen in the future.

“It is important to bring this to the forefront. It has always been here but showcasing it in a way, in an intimate space such as the ASC. It really challenges you because it is literally right in your face when you may not experience it in your real life,” Davis said.

You can read more about the show and purchase tickets by clicking here. The show is running at the ASC this weekend and from August 25-28.

